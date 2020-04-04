WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — UCLA has reported five more cases of coronavirus since April 1, bringing the total number of cases on campus to 12.
On Friday, a staff member and a student reported positive diagnoses to the campus, according to a statement on the university’s website.
The employee has not worked on campus since March 18 and the student has not been on campus since March 13, according to the statement.
MORE: Students Create Apps To Aid In COVID-19 Quarantine, Remote Learning For UCLA Hackathon
Two more students and another staff member have tested positive in April.
The university said anyone in the campus community that may have been in close contact with the infected individuals will be notified if they should isolate.
“The increased availability of testing for COVID-19 will reveal more cases in our campus and local communities,” the statement reads. “To help slow the spread of COVID-19, maintain a safe distance from others, wash your hands regularly, and cough or sneeze into tissues or your sleeve.”