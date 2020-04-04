Comments
The driver of the racing vehicle was ejected and suffered what police described as “major life-threatening
MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Police say two people were hurt in a street racing crash Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 1:08 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Myrtle Avenue, according to Monrovia police Lt. Daniel Verna.
One of the racing cars ended up traveling in the wrong direction and struck another motorist, splitting the racing vehicle in half, Verna said.
injuries.”
The driver of the vehicle that was struck had non-life-threatening injuries, Verna said.
An investigation is ongoing.