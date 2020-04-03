Comments
DUARTE (CBSLA) – A man died after being electrocuted early Friday morning on a construction site in Duarte while possibly trying to steal copper.
The incident occurred sometime before 7 a.m. in the 1700 block of Business Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The victim was discovered “entangled and deceased in electrical equipment,” the fire department tweeted.
It appears he was trying to steal copper from the construction site overnight, officials said. He was not immediately identified.
Southern California Edison was working to shut off power from a substation in order for firefighters to recover the victim’s body.