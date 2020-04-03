RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A second Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy has died after contracting COVID-19, authorities announced Friday.
Deputy David Werksman passed away Thursday from complications associated with coronavirus, the sheriff’s department reported.
He was assigned in sheriff’s administration at the time of his death. He was a 22-year veteran of the department, according to the Riverside Sheriffs’ Association (RSA), the union which represents deputies.
This comes after Deputy Terrell Young, a 15-year department veteran, also died Thursday from COVID-19. Young may have been the first law enforcement officer in Southern California to die of the disease.
So far, at 23 sheriff’s department employees and eight Riverside County jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Werksman leaves behind a wife and three children, according to RSA.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — is spread from person-to-person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly via respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose and eyes.