Comments
ORANGE (CBSLA) — A San Diego aerospace engineer who made a full recovery from COVID-19 donated his plasma to help a patient in Orange County Thursday.
ORANGE (CBSLA) — A San Diego aerospace engineer who made a full recovery from COVID-19 donated his plasma to help a patient in Orange County Thursday.
Jason Garcia, 36, heard through a friend about researchers calling for survivors of coronavirus to donate blood plasma in the urgent effort to treat the disease.
Garcia had to travel to St. Joseph Hospital in Orange to make the donation because it is one of the first in the country to begin treating patients with recovered patients’ plasma.
“I’m glad this turned into a positive thing,” he said.
Garcia’s donation, and the infusion of a patient in Orange County, happened on the same day. His plasma will also be used to treat two more patients.
The hope is that the plasma from survivors of the infection and its antibodies will boost the ability of other patients to fight off coronavirus.