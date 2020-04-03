COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, Sherman Oaks, Sherman Oaks fatal stabbing

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man late Thursday night in Sherman Oaks.

Los Angeles police responded to the 15200 block of Burbank Boulevard where they found a man dead from multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police do not yet have a motive in the killing or any suspect information. It’s unclear exactly where the stabbing occurred. The crime scene is located a few blocks from the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.

Comments
  1. Boomer Boomer says:
    April 3, 2020 at 8:14 am

    I’m old enough to remember when the worst thing to happen in Sherman Oaks was not to make the sign of the cross when not walking past Notre Dame.

