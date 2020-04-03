Comments
SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man late Thursday night in Sherman Oaks.
Los Angeles police responded to the 15200 block of Burbank Boulevard where they found a man dead from multiple stab wounds.
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
Police do not yet have a motive in the killing or any suspect information. It’s unclear exactly where the stabbing occurred. The crime scene is located a few blocks from the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area.
I’m old enough to remember when the worst thing to happen in Sherman Oaks was not to make the sign of the cross when not walking past Notre Dame.