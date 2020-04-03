Comments
ANZA (CBSLA) — A magnitude-4.9 earthquake struck near the city of Anza in Southern California Friday evening.
The quake struck at 6:56 p.m. about 11 miles mile east-southeast of Anza and at a depth of over six miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor was felt as far north as Silverlake and there were reports of feeling tremors in Indio and Palm Desert.
Five smaller quakes were reported nearby shortly after including a magnitude-3.7 and a magnitude-3.6.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.