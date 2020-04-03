COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Getty Museum has challenged its Twitter followers to recreate some iconic works of art, leading to some impressive and hilarious results.

The museum has challenged people staying “Safer-At-Home” to recreate famous works of art using three objects and people inside their homes.

Some people who accepted the challenge have used the laundry and paper bags, while others opted for boxes and left-over food.

Feel like participating? Just tag the Getty Museum on Twitter.

