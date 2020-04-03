LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Getty Museum has challenged its Twitter followers to recreate some iconic works of art, leading to some impressive and hilarious results.
The museum has challenged people staying “Safer-At-Home” to recreate famous works of art using three objects and people inside their homes.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.
🥇 Choose your favorite artwork
🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀
🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
Some people who accepted the challenge have used the laundry and paper bags, while others opted for boxes and left-over food.
Feel like participating? Just tag the Getty Museum on Twitter.