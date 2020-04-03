LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 Friday and the Los Angeles Fire Department reported an additional three cases.
As of April 2, there were 43 LAPD employees and 13 LAFD employees that have tested positive for the virus.
According to the LAPD, one employee has recovered and returned to full duty, while two individuals remain hospitalized, and all other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering.
Two LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty, as one member remains hospitalized and is being treated. The remaining ten employees are recovering at home.
On Thursday, the LAPD and the LAFD each reported two new cases of COVID-19.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”