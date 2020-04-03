LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton, who has been working to feed out-of-work restaurant industry employees, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, her partner announced.
In a blog post, her partner Michael Krikorian said that the chef-proprietor of Mozza tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after both he and Silverton got tested for the virus on March 27.
RELATED: LA County Coronavirus Cases Doubling Every 6 Days, With 1,000 Daily Cases Soon Possible
“Nancy Silverton has tested positive for the Corona virus,” Krikorian wrote. “Those are the most dreaded words I ever wrote. But, the most hopeful words I ever wrote are these; Nancy feels fine. She has zero symptoms.”
Krikorian tested negative.
The day after her diagnoses, Silverton suspended operations at her Mozza restaurants. Prior to her diagnosis, her businesses had been participating in the Lee Initiative’s efforts to serve as a relief center providing food to restaurant workers in need.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)