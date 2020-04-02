Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodger fans will finally be able to watch their boys in blue on TV, after Spectrum announced an agreement with AT&T TV and DirecTV.
The agreement will make Spectrum SportsNet LA available to all AT&T viewers, which now includes those watching on DirecTV and U-Verse, in Southern California, Las Vegas and Hawaii.
Before the deal, Dodger games were only available to Spectrum or Comcast cable customers.
The deal also brings Los Angeles Lakers broadcasts to those services.
Opening Day for Major League Baseball was supposed to be on March 26, but the start of the season has been postponed as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across the nation.