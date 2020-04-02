



– Former longtime Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jim Edmonds announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus

The retired player posted a video to Instagram Wednesday stating that he is now “symptom-free.”

“I did test positive for pneumonia and I did get a test back positive for the virus,” Edmonds said. “I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, so I must have had it for awhile.”

Edmonds also said that his daughter is being tested and is awaiting results, but so far is symptom-free.

Edmonds played for the Angels from 1993 to 1999. He was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training in 2000, remaining with them through the 2007 season and was a member of their 2006 World Series championship team.

Edmonds played for the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs in 2008 and the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds in 2010 after sitting out the 2009 season.

Edmonds was an eight-time Gold Glove recipient, the first two with the Angels. He was selected for the All-Star Game four times, once with the Angels.

Edmonds is now a broadcaster with the Cardinals.

