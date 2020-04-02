



— Ventura County Thursday reported 17 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one more virus-related death.

The county now has 177 total cases, of which 36 have recovered, and six deaths — five people in their 70s and one person in their 80s, all with underlying health issues.

Of the 177 cases, nine were travel-related, 38 were person-to-person spread, 37 were community acquired and 93 were under investigation.

The new cases come as Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin has changed his stance on face coverings, supporting those who choose to wear non-medical-grade face coverings when leaving home for essential travel to doctor appointments, grocery shopping or pharmacy visits.

“In light of building evidence, I support those who wish to wear a mask in public,” Levin said in a statement. “I don’t think everyone must do so, but I look upon those who do as making a responsible decision. I never thought I’d say that.

“I’m not ready to wear a mask yet but I will respect those who do. It’s going to be hard for me to not start wearing one. Covering your face doesn’t change the orders everyone must abide by to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing, but it’s an extra layer of protection that I think is reasonable to add.”

As of Thursday evening, the county has tested 3,367 people.