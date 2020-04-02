LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — McDonald’s restaurants across Southern California also want to thank healthcare workers and first responders by offering them free breakfast.
Starting Thursday, healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters with valid ID or uniform can get free coffee and an Egg McMuffin until 10:30 a.m. at participating McDonald’s in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Imperial counties.
McDonald’s is the latest in a growing number of chain restaurants that are offering their thanks to the front line in the battle against coronavirus in the form of free food and coffee. Chipotle is also giving away 100,000 burritos between April 6 and April 10.
Starbucks is also offering a free tall-size coffee to first responders and healthcare workers through May 3, while Krispy Kreme is giving a dozen doughnuts to healthcare workers every Monday through National Nurses Week on May 11.