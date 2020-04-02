LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department each reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
As of April 2, there are 35 LAPD employees and 10 LAFD employees that have tested positive for the virus.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”
One LAPD employee has recovered and returned to full duty, two individuals are hospitalized, and all other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering.
Two LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty. One employee is currently hospitalized and being treated. The remaining seven employees are recovering at home.