LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity for residents. The county announced Thursday three additional drive-up testing sites for those who are deemed eligible.
The sites will be at the Pomona Fairplex, the South Bay Galleria, and the Antelope Valley Mall. All sites open April 3 and are by appointment only. No walk-up appointments are available at this time.
Drive-thru test sites are already operating in the San Fernando Valley and Elysian Park.
“The goal is to increase testing capacity as quickly as possible in Los Angeles County to meet the community’s needs, which are growing every day,” said Dr. Clayton Kazan, Medical Director of the LA County Fire Department, who is leading the county-wide coordination of COVID19 testing.
According to the county, coronavirus testing is currently limited to the most vulnerable L.A. County residents who are 65 and older or have underlying health conditions (including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, chronic lung disease, and asthma). People who are immunocompromised or have been exposed to a confirmed case are also eligible.
To determine eligibility, register on the county’s screening website.