HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Huntington Beach officials will close all grass areas along the beaches beginning Friday in an attempt to stop overcrowding during the coronavirus crisis.
The city is installing 500 signs, spaced 50 feet apart, along the grass areas to keep people from accessing the area, according to Huntington Beach Fire Department’s Eric McCoy.
The large grass area between Ninth and 11th streets will be fenced off as well as the grass along the bike path between Seapoint Street and Ninth Street.
The picnic area south of Seapoint Street will also be closed to the public, McCoy said.
“The city is constantly evaluating the situation at our beaches to determine if safe social distancing can be practiced,” McCoy said.
The city previously closed the Huntington Beach Pier and all city-owned beach parking lots and installed signage, increased police patrols, and ordered hourly announcements about the need to socially distance from Tower Zero.
