Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The owners of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced Thursday they will continue to pay their part-time employees as sports and other events are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The owners of the Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced Thursday they will continue to pay their part-time employees as sports and other events are suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Henry and Susan Samueli informed all 2,100 part-time employees of their sports and event management companies that they will be paid for all current and future events through June 30.
Staff will be paid even if the event was postponed or canceled.
Honda Center employees and staff at their nine sports facilities are among those who will be paid.