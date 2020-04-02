



CBS Television Stations’ Los Angeles properties CBS 2, KCAL 9 and CBSN Los Angeles have partnered with iHeart Radio stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District to present “L.A. Students Most in Need,” a fundraiser for LAUSD students and their families who are struggling during the Coronavirus pandemic.

DONATE NOW: Click Here or text NEED to 76278

The Thursday, April 2 fundraiser will kick off during the CBS 2 News at 6 a.m. and be featured during all CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN Los Angeles newscasts until 11 p.m. Throughout the day, numerous stars from CBS primetime, daytime and syndicated series, and celebrities from the worlds of sports and entertainment will support the fundraiser by appearing live via Skype and FaceTime, as well as in recorded messages that encourage viewers to make donations.

Eighty percent of LAUSD students live in poverty. Donations will help provide meals and urgently needed supplies, provide devices, digital libraries and books and help students to continue learning.

Donations may be made by visiting CBSLA.com/give or texting NEED to 76278. Checks payable to the California Community Foundation, noting that the donation is for the LA Students Most in Need Fund, should be mailed to: California Community Foundation, 221 S. Figueroa St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90012.