LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) — Laguna Beach City Manager John Pietig has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, according to the city.
“I am in good spirits, will continue to work from home and expect to make a full recovery,” Pietig said in a statement.
The news comes as Orange County reported 107 new cases, its largest one-day increase to date. The county also reported three additional coronavirus-related deaths.
As of Wednesday evening, 67 were hospitalized with 31 in intensive care.
In total, Orange County has reported 606 cases and 10 deaths.