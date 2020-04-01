LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters battled a greater alarm fire at a commercial building in East Hollywood early Wednesday.
The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. at a building at 676 N. Normandie Ave., according to Los Angeles Fire Department Dispatch Margaret Stewart. There were initial reports that people were possibly trapped inside.
Firefighters who arrived on the scene immediately attacked the flames from inside the warehouse and from the roof.
A man in his 40s was evaluated for reported smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No one was found trapped inside the building.
The fire was declared out within 38 minutes. LAFD’s arson investigators are responding to the scene, Stewart said.
Street closures at Normandie and Melrose will be in effect throughout the morning during mop up and the investigation into the cause of the fire.