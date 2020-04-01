LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials hoping to combat an expected surge in COVID-19 cases are hoping the arrival of “MASH”-style field hospital modules in Southern California will assist local efforts.
FedEx and International Medical Corps (IMC) are delivering three new mobile hospital modules – one of which will at arrive at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center, and the other two will be deployed at other Los Angeles hospitals.
The mobile units join two already delivered by FedEx to Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in mid-March that are being used to isolate patients with coronavirus.
The hospital, which houses the largest emergency department in Los Angeles, was quickly running out of beds, according to FedEx.
Aimed at providing extra beds for patients under quarantine, the hospital modules can be fully operational within 48 hours with a 60-bed capacity, 12 medical shelters that take up the length of the football field and weighing some 50 tons when fully deployed.
“FedEx’s support is crucial, enabling International Medical Corps to immediately deploy medical shelters and supplies to help meet needs across hospitals in Los Angeles, as they prepare for the surge as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ky Luu, Chief Operations Officer for International Medical Corps. “Their assistance helps our teams get critical equipment at a moment’s notice to those who need them.”