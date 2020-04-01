



— One local restaurant has found a way to keep its staff busy, while also helping healthcare workers.

Gasolina Cafe is taking orders from the public to buy meals for people working in San Fernando Valley emergency rooms and intensive care units.

“The people working in Emergency Rooms and ICUs in the San Fernando Valley—and all over the world—are our heroes! These folks are on the front lines encountering hundreds of ill people daily,” Gasoline Cafe wrote on its website. “The doctors, nurses, techs and administrators do their work with the utmost care, professionalism, and with selflessness. But they’re not immune to anxiety and they certainly feel overwhelmed during intense times like these.”

Like all other restaurants in California, Gasoline Cafe in Woodland Hills has had to shut down its dining room in the effort to slow the coronavirus outbreak. So the restaurant is joining the trend of people buying pizzas for healthcare workers, but with its Spanish cuisine.

Gasolina Cafe says each $12 meal will be prepared in its own kitchen and delivered to an emergency department in the San Fernando Valley. Anyone gifting a meal can leave their name, the part of town they hail from, and a message for the hospital staff.

In funds that can’t go toward a meal will be used to buy gift cards for the same recipients.

Gasolina Cafe says it will match the first 100 orders with 100 free meals.