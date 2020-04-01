LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Wednesday that it would be operating a mental health hotline to help students and families coping with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hotline, which can be reached at 213-241-3840, will be staffed by counselors and mental health professionals weekdays from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. starting Thursday. Hotline operators will be available to speak to people in both English and Spanish.
Teachers can also call in or email mentalhealth@lausd.net to get advice on how to connect their students with services.
“The absence from school creates hardship, loss of stability and friendships, loss of learning and loss of a big part of our students’ social safety net,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “Their world has been turned upside down, and we need to make sure students have the support they need.”
LAUSD officials said the district was continuing to operate the district’s COVID-19 hotline at 213-443-1300 to help answer questions families may have about school operations, technology and other student-related matters.
A resource guide of community organizations that provide services for students and families can be found online.