LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department Wednesday reported one more case of the novel coronavirus.
The news comes just one day after five other LAPD employees and one LAFD employee tested positive for the virus.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”
According to a release, one LAPD employee has been hospitalized and all other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering. One LAFD employee has also been hospitalized for treatment.
Two LAFD employees have recovered and returned to duty, with one member who is currently hospitalized and being treated. The remaining five employees are recovering at home.
As of April 1, 33 LAPD employees and eight LAFD employees have tested positive for the illness.