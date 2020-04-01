



— San Bernardino officials confirmed Wednesday 12 cases at coronavirus at California Institute for Men in Chino.

According to officials, 11 of those who tested positive are staff members while the other is an inmate.

The eleven staff members were reported to be in self-isolation following the results.

Additionally, the test results of two other staff members and three inmates are pending.

Health professionals from San Bernardino County Public Health are working closely with CIM and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to address the situation, which includes testing and contact tracing.

CIM Correctional Lieutenant Tom Lopez said, “CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS) are dedicated to the safety of everyone who lives in, works in, and visits our state prisons. We are continuously evaluating and implementing proactive measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep our CDCR population and the community-at-large safe.”

CDCR has announced its plan to further protect staff and inmates from the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons including temporarily suspending the intake of new inmates and cancel in-person visits, create increased capacity and space to help with inmates movement, physical distancing, and isolation efforts, and maximize open spaces in prisons to increase capacity and inmate movement options.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com.