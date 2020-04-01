



Adam Schlesinger

, Emmy-winning composer and co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne, has died from complications of the novel coronavirus , according to a report from Variety . He was 52.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that Schlesinger had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and was placed on a ventilator in an upstate New York hospital where he had been for more than a week receiving treatment.

“He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me,” Schlesinger’s longtime attorney Josh Grier told Variety.

Schlesinger has been nominated for Oscars, Tonys, Gammys and Emmys — winning the latter two. In 2018, he won an Emmy in the outstanding original music and lyrics category for the song “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal,” featured in the sitcom “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

His Oscar nomination in 1997 was for co-writing the theme song for the Tom Hanks-directed film “That Thing You Do!” He was also nominated for a Golden Globe at that time.