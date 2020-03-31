VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new virus-related death, on Tuesday. The county’s totals are now 149 confirmed cases and five fatalities.
The county also said that 2,987 people have been tested for the virus.
On Monday, the county addressed how it is slowing the spread of the virus, especially among those experiencing homelessness. County officials said that several housing options have been secured at local motels in the cities of Ventura, Oxnard, and Newbury Park.
“We are trying to place persons in a location near their home community whenever possible and commit to helping individuals reconnect with that community when it is safe to do so,” said Tara Carruth, Program Manager with the Ventura County Continuum of Care. “Facilities of at-risk individuals are supported by the Human Services Agency as the site lead, meals are provided and there is 24/7 security on-site.”
