SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A Santa Clarita bus driver has died after contracting COVID-19, the city announced in a statement Tuesday.

Three bus drivers have tested positive for the virus. The city said it is working with its contractor, MV Transportation, to sanitize and deep clean buses.

“Today, the city of Santa Clarita was notified of three positive cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, among bus drivers with Santa Clarita Transit,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Sadly, one of the drivers passed away this morning. The city sends heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

MV Transportation officials said that the driver last worked on Friday, driving commuter trips to North Hollywood and Warner Center. The driver became sick on Saturday and was hospitalized.

The second bus driver who tested positive also last worked on Friday, driving commuter trips to North Hollywood and Warner Center, MV officials said. The third driver who tested positive has not driven a city bus since March 17.

No information is known on the condition of the two other drivers, officials said.

MV Transportation said it notified employees who had close contact with the drivers, and all have been asked to self quarantine for two weeks.

The city of Santa Clarita implemented additional measures to protect drivers and passengers, including suspending the fare box and requiring passengers to enter and exit only through the rear bus doors.

