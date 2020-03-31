LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kohl’s and Gap is following in the footsteps of Macy’s in announcing the furlough of thousands of workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, Macy’s said it would furlough most of its 130,000 workers starting this week and move to an “absolute minimum workforce” during the pandemic.
A day later, Kohl’s and Gap followed suit in announcing it would furlough a majority of their workforces.
Last week, a record 3.3 million workers filed for unemployment benefits across the nation. The coronavirus pandemic first hit tourist industries hard, then moved on to restaurants, which had to shut down dining rooms across California.
Stay-at-home orders have been ordered in at least 30 states and in the District of Columbia, which led to the shutdown of retail stores that were not considered essential.
However, other companies like Amazon, Instacart, Domino’s, Albertsons, Dollar Tree, and Walmart have announced they are hiring thousands of workers amid the pandemic.