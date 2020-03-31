IRVINE (Hoodline) — Looking to explore the top convenience stores in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top such shops in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots. Read on for a rundown.
April is the top month of the year for consumer spending at quick-serve food and beverage businesses across the Irvine area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies find free business advertising. Estimated daily customers at Irvine-area quick-serve food and beverage businesses grew to 58 per business in April of last year, 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1. Villa Market
Topping the list is the Business District’s Villa Market, at 7020 Scholarship. With 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the deli is also the highest-rated convenience store in the city.
2. Rite Aid
Next up is the Irvine Health and Science Complex’s Rite Aid, a member of the chain at 8509 Irvine Center Drive. It’s another top choice, with Yelpers giving the drugstore and convenience store four stars out of 32 reviews.
3. Village Market & Cafe
Last but not least is Village Market & Cafe, a convenience store that offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more. It’s another go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 310 Gitano, Suite 20, to see for yourself.