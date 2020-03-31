YUCAIPA (CBSLA) — At least 57 people at a nursing facility in Yucaipa have tested positive for COVID-19 and two people have died, officials reported Tuesday.

Of the 57 people infected, it was reported that 51 are residents and six are staff members of Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care Facility.

The county has brought in an infectious disease expert to help stop more spread of the virus.

On Saturday, it was reported that twelve people at a nursing facility in Yucaipa have tested positive for COVID-19 and a resident of a second Yucaipa nursing facility is presenting symptoms of the disease.

Residents were said to have been quarantined in their rooms and staff was staying in RVs outside the facility, according to the daughter of one of the residents.

In a press release, San Bernardino health officials said that the county is working to test all employees and residents of both facilities.

“This is the first instance we have had in our county of a concentrated COVID-19 outbreak,” said Acting County Health Officer Dr. Erin Gustafson. “The county will do everything within its ability and authority to minimize the tragedy this pandemic has the potential to create in our communities. We are testing residents and staff of the facilities and working with the California Department of Health Healthcare Associated Infections branch.”

MORE: FDA Green Lights Rapid Coronavirus Test That Can Provide Results In Under 15 Minutes

Last week, an 89-year-old woman with underlying health issues, who was a resident of the facility at which 12 individuals test positive, died from COVID-19.

City locals were voicing their concerns about not knowing as much information about the incident as they’d like.

“I’m very nervous because we’re away from the city and so we thought we were safe,” said Angela Chudy. “Stay home. Definitely stay home.”

Health officials are urging the community to practice prevention techniques and take advice for best practices during this pandemic.

“This outbreak a signal to anyone in the county who is not taking this pandemic seriously and is resisting complying with public health orders and guidelines that the threat of COVID-19 is very real,” Gustafson said. “Staying at home, minimizing non-essential contact with others, maintaining social distancing from even people we know and with whom we have regular contact, and consistently practicing good hygiene is our best hope of making forward the other side of this pandemic.”

For more information on coronavirus in San Bernardino County, click here.