PASADENA (CBSLA) — Whole Foods workers across the country say they will call in sick Tuesday in a coordinated effort to get better working conditions, higher pay and more protective equipment during the coronavirus outbreak.
Grocery store employees and clerks are considered essential workers under California’s stay-at-home order. Grocery stores, even though many have implemented new safety measures, are the one place where members of the public still regularly congregate.
The Whole Foods sickout follows reports of several employees across the country contracting coronavirus. In Southern California, at least four workers from different grocery stores have tested positive.
Whole Foods workers are demanding higher pay, more protective equipment like gloves and masks, paid leave and free coronavirus testing.
In a statement, Whole Foods says that pay has been increased for most of its employees by $2, overtime pay has been doubled through May 3, and that any team member diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantined will receive an additional two weeks of paid time off.