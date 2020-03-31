LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS Television Studios is trying to do its part to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

The studios have come together to inventory all the supplies they had for television shows and have donated them to hospitals in their local communities.

The supplies include gloves, safety goggles, medical gowns, face masks for hospitals in Los Angeles, New York, and Hawaii.

Some of the shows taking part in the donation are NCIS, Star Trek, Blue Bloods, Carol’s Second Act, Hawaii Five-O, and many more.

CBS Television Studios President David Stapf said the studios are all happy to help.

“Proud to be able to do anything to help all of the heroes and the selfless, caring people that are caring for not only our community but the county and the world,” said Stapf.

CBS Studios is also delivering nearly 15,000 meals all week to doctors, nurses, and other staff and researchers at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles who are working to fight the virus.