



— You’re overdue for a haircut, but you just realized your local barbershop is one of the many businesses closed stop the spread of COVID-19. You’re not alone.

It doesn’t appear the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued specific guidance on whether to get your haircut or nails done. But the CDC has advised people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

“The primary way of cutting down the potential pathway of exposure and transmission is through social distancing,” Mitchel Rosen, associate professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health, told Insider. “Obviously someone doing your hair or nails is right on top of you.”

But there are things you can do to maintain your grooming habits, says male image consultant and men’s style expert Aaron Marino, who launched Alpha M., a men’s image consulting firm, in 2006.

Marino spoke with CBS Local on Monday:

CBS Local: How do you foresee men’s grooming habits changing while Americans are stuck at home?

Aaron Marino: I foresee grooming habits changing for many guys who are stuck at home in a few different ways. Guys are going to try and maintain their normal grooming routine as much as possible during this time as the routine is something that help guys feel normal. As a result of this, you are going to see more men than ever attempt to cut their own hair or have their wife, girlfriend, boyfriend or partner see what they can do:).

CBS: Beards have already enjoyed a renaissance, but do you expect that to be even more prominent than it was?

AM: Beards are going to get even more popular! I feel that you are also going to see many men who worked in jobs or careers who have been required to be clean shaven… embrace the opportunity to let their facial hair follicle run wild and embrace a beard and take lots of pictures until they have to shave and head back to work (it will be a sad day).

CBS: Will more men emerge with long hair come summertime?

AM: Yes! As I’ve stated in question #1, many men will attempt to handle their hair situation themselves… but there will be a large percentage of the population that just isn’t that comfortable or willing to gamble and instead will just let their flowing locks of lusciousness loose!

CBS: Many men typically go a month or two between cuts. How should men go about cutting or clipping their hair for an indefinite period of time?

AM: The best idea is to start keeping it trimmed sooner rather than later. The reason is that while your hair is still short and your haircut has shape, it is much easier to just take a little off each week or every two weeks (almost using your current cut as a template). The problem will arise when men let it grow for weeks or a month and then try to cut their hair with no idea of length or current shape.

CBS: What are some of the most common calls or questions you are receiving right now?

AM: Most common question revolves around being able to use a beard grooming tool as a suitable alternative to proper hair clippers. As long as you go slow and have multiple attachments, I say go for it. Remember, it’s just hair… and WILL grow back!