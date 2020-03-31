LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Jimmy Kimmel and chef Adam Perry Lang have joined with St. Joseph Center to help feed homeless families during the

COVID-19 pandemic while supporting a local Hollywood restaurant.

The television host enlisted Lang’s APL Restaurant in Hollywood to help keep restaurant workers employed while feeding families experiencing homelessness.

Kimmel announced on his Instagram that “Starting today and every day through this, for every meal you buy at APL restaurant in Hollywood, Adam Perry Lang & I will donate another to feed homeless families through St. Joseph Center – order now for curbside pick up or delivery thru Postmates and Grubhub #buyonegiveone.”

St. Joseph Center, one of Los Angeles’ leading homeless services providers, will distribute the meals to families living in shelters and interim housing.

“The work St. Joseph Center does is inspiring and important and it is our privilege to be able to help feed homeless families in Los Angeles,” Kimmel said.

St. Joseph Center is one of the area’s largest providers of services for low-income and homeless people and families, serving more than 10,000 people per year.

“We are so grateful to Jimmy Kimmel and APL Restaurant for making life a little easier for struggling families during this extremely difficult time,” said president and CEO of St. Joseph Center Dr. VaLecia Adams Kellum.

“At times like these, kindness means so much. Jimmy’s willingness to inspire other celebrities to support homeless programs is a pure expression of kindness, and we are so appreciative.”