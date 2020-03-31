



– An independent Hollywood music hot spot which was forced to shut its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic will be taking part in an online music festival which begins Thursday.

The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, a popular bar for up-and- coming singer-songwriters, announced Monday it will be partnering with the Uncancelled Music Festival, along with several other venues in Philadelphia and New York City.

From April 2-8, dozens of artists will perform from their homes through StageIt, a live video streaming platform.

“Tune in each day to the Hotel Cafe Stage where you can tip individual artists/pay what you want for ‘admission,’” the Hotel Cafe said on Twitter.

Some of those slated to perform include Colbie Caillat, Cary Brothers, Meiko, Josh Radnor and Josh Kelly.

The money raised will go towards struggling artists, shuttered venues such as the Hotel Cafe, and the Recording Academy’s MusiCares fund, which provides assistance to musicians in need.

Last week, the iconic Hollywood comedy club The Laugh Factory began livestreaming virtual stand-up comedy sets on its YouTube channel.

On Wednesday night, superstar Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will perform live from their home recording studio. The event will air on CBS2 at 9 p.m.