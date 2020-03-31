Comments
BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The tony shops of Beverly Hills had a new look this week — boarded up windows.
Workers covered the windows of Williams Sonoma in Beverly Hills with plywood Monday. Nearby Pottery Barn also boarded up.
The windows were being boarded up by workers from Board UPS Unlimited, who said they were covering up windows all across Los Angeles County, including stores in Pasadena and Santa Monica.
“We have a few more stores to get to,” Chris Taiach said.
Other luxury stores in Beverly Hills and famous Rodeo Drive have not boarded up its windows, but there’s nothing to see anyway — all the inventory has been removed from view.
Most of the luxury shops in Beverly Hills were shuttered under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order for non-essential stores to close and for people to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak.