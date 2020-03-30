



— Traditional birthday parties are out the window in this time of coronavirus and social distancing, but that didn’t stop one Los Angeles woman and her neighbors from surprising her fiancé.

Hannah Chung surreptitiously wrote 76 notecards to her neighbors and slipped them under their doors, asking them to help her sing happy birthday to her fiancé Jason Shields from the safety of their own apartments.

In a video posted to TikTok and Instagram, he looks at her quizzically when she tells him to open a communal hallway window. She shouts out into the courtyard, “One, two, three!”, prompting a chorus of singing from dozens of neighbors.

She also asked the neighbors to record the apartment-wide serenade and asked them to send it to her. One of the neighbors even waved a “Happy Birthday” sign from their window.

Shields, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, said the surprise was “just wild.”