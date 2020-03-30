INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Construction at the new So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood is continuing despite an ironworker on the project testing positive for coronavirus.
The ironworker is “doing well, receiving care, and is recovering,” according to statement to Sports Illustrated from Turner AECOM Hunt, the joint venture which is building the stadium.
According to Turner-Hunt, the worker “was assigned to an isolated, material pre-assembly area outside the building.”
While certain tasks have been suspended, overall construction is continuing on the new home of the Rams and the Chargers.
SoFi Stadium is set to be officially opened by superstar Taylor Swift when she plays there on July 25.
The 70,000-seat stadium will be part of a new 298-acre entertainment complex located on the former site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. It was developed and funded by Rams owner Stan Kroenke. The Rams and Chargers will begin play there in the fall of 2020.