LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — Another horse death has been reported at the Los Alamitos Race Course.
This marks the second horse death at the track this month, according to state records, after the death of Chickititas Favorite on March 8.
Flokie, the most recent death, was a 2-year-old prize-winning gelding that ran his last race Sunday, according to the California Horse Racing Board.
3-year-old Radio Tim and 5-year-old Street Machine were fatally injured on Feb. 21, and four other horses also died after injuries at the race course in January.
Horse deaths gained nationwide attention last year after more than 37 horses died at Santa Anita racetrack in Arcadia, drawing scrutiny from animal activists who argue the sport should come to an end.
Santa Anita closed down its course last week but the Los Alamitos location remains open.
