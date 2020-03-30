



— Riverside County public health officials Monday announced 58 new cases of the novel coronavirus — bringing the countywide total to 291 — and another death.

Officials also reported another death, a man in his 50s from Moreno Valley who died from complications associated with the illness.

He is the county’s ninth virus-related death, and second outside of the Coachella Valley.

The city of Riverside leads the county with 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Palm Springs with 26 and Temecula with 24.

Seven of the county’s nine fatalities occurred in the Coachella Valley, along with a man in his 70s from Beaumont and the latest death

Starting Tuesday, drive-thru COVID-19 testing in the Coachella Valley will relocate from its current location at Southwest Church in Indian Wells to the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio, near where a temporary hospital is located.

Testing at that site will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.

“The fairgrounds is a large site and able to handle both operations of the federal medical station and the drive-up testing,” Brooke Federico, Riverside County spokesperson said. “The federal medical station will be in two of the buildings on the fairgrounds, and the drive-up testing will be conducted in one of the larger parking lots.”

On Monday, county officials said that another testing location will open Wendesday at the Harvest Christian Fellowship church in Riverside. It will also see people by appointment only.

A testing location at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore has been operating with March 19 for those living within a 50-mile radius of Riverside.