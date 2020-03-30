COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
POMONA (CBSLA) — Police fatally shot the suspect in an alleged sword attack Monday night near South Reservoir and East 3rd Streets in Pomona.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 7:15 p.m. for a call of a victim with a head injury caused by a sword.

That victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The suspect managed to walk about a block away from the scene of the attack and was subsequently shot and killed by police.

The circumstances of the officer-involved shooting were not immediately disclosed.

