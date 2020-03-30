SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An inmate previously housed at the Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana died Monday at a local hospital.
The inmate, a 69-year-old man, was taken to the hospital Friday morning due to medical issues resulting from underlying health issues, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.
He was tested for the novel coronavirus after being admitted at the hospital, but the test results were still pending Monday night.
It was not immediately disclosed if the man was exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
RELATED: Costa Mesa Facility Back Under Consideration To House Coronavirus Patients
The sheriff’s department said the man was booked into the Orange County Jail on Jan. 24 for a violation of probation and possession of narcotics.
“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the in-custody death,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will conduct an in-custody death review.”