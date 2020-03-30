Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — An officer-involved shooting erupted in Long Beach Monday afternoon.
The shooting occurred near East Leigh Court according to Public Information Officer Emily Garcia.
The Long Beach Police Department was on-scene just after 3 p.m. according to their Twitter page.
🚨 #LBPD is on scene where an officer involved shooting occurred. PIO is enroute. Media staging location will be at the south/east corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue.
— Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) March 30, 2020
No other information is immediately available.