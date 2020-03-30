STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A mix of drugs, tigers, polygamy, suspected murder and alleged cult leaders have made one seven-episode docuseries an international hit during an unprecedented time of people staying at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bizarre twists and turns, that many have described as a train wreck you can’t turn away from, has sent social media into a meltdown with celebrities from Kim Kardashian West to Shaquille O’Neal jumping on the bandwagon.
A number of celebrities including actor Wells Adam and rapper Cardi B even took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show and its motley cast of characters.
You know what’s crazy? The people in #TigerKing can totally vote. Like in elections and stuff.
— Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 25, 2020
They did Joe so dirty over and over again
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020
There are a TON of take aways from #TigerKing, but the one that will really stick for me: “Hey all you cool cats and kittens”.
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) March 29, 2020
Craziest thing about Tiger King is how cheap it is to buy a tiger. Two grand? I’m definitely getting a couple tigers.
— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 29, 2020
According to Netflix, Tiger King has been the streaming platform’s number one watched show in the United States since it came out March 20.