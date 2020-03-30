COVID-19:Get The Latest Updates
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A mix of drugs, tigers, polygamy, suspected murder and alleged cult leaders have made one seven-episode docuseries an international hit during an unprecedented time of people staying at home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bizarre twists and turns, that many have described as a train wreck you can’t turn away from, has sent social media into a meltdown with celebrities from Kim Kardashian West to Shaquille O’Neal jumping on the bandwagon.

A number of celebrities including actor Wells Adam and rapper Cardi B even took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the show and its motley cast of characters.

According to Netflix, Tiger King has been the streaming platform’s number one watched show in the United States since it came out March 20.

