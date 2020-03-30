PASADENA (CBSLA) – A popular trail in Pasadena was shut down Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The city announced Sunday that it had closed the popular Rose Bowl Loop, the 3.1-mile trail which circles the Rose Bowl and Brookside Golf Course.
All tennis courts at city parks were closed Monday.
Most parks, trails and beach areas in Los Angeles County have closed to the public after they were hit with massive crowds over the past few weeks.
On Friday, L.A. County took the unprecedented step of shutting down all its county-owned beaches to the public, including beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, and beach bike paths. Early last week, Malibu closed its famous pier and all the restaurants that sit along it. The Santa Monica Pier has been shuttered since March 16.
All parking lots at state beaches and parks – including nine in L.A. County – have been closed.