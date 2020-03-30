LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday that an inmate in the county jail system has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The inmate patient was in a single-person cell since his arrival at the jail and has had limited interaction with other inmates and staff, according to the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff also reported that four employees have tested positive for the virus — one assigned to the court services division, an east patrol deputy and two assigned to the custody division.
RELATED: LA County Nursing Homes, Other Facilities Investigated For Reported Coronavirus Outbreaks
Bruce Chase, assistant sheriff over custody operations, said the man was doing well and has not needed advanced life-saving care.
In a Monday afternoon briefing, Chase said the inmate patient began exhibiting flu-like symptoms on March 26 and was immediately removed from his cell to isolation where he has been receiving medical attention. The test results came back Sunday.
The department was continuing to trace any contact the man might have had with other inmates or employees, but Chase said that none of the inmate’s known contacts were experiencing symptoms.
There are currently 191 inmates in temporary quarantine awaiting test results.