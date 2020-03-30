LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Five more Los Angeles Police Department employees and one more Los Angeles Fire Department employee have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The news comes just days after LAPD reported seven new cases and the LAFD reported three more cases.
“The Department has strict protocols for any employee who experiences symptoms of the virus,” LAPD said in a previous release. “They are instructed to go home and their workspaces are sanitized.”
In total, LAPD now has 27 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 and LAFD has six employees.
A release from the city said all of the individuals were self-isolating at home and were recovering.