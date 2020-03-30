



— The fight against coronavirus has been exhausting, especially for doctors and healthcare workers, so a few corporations are doing their part to pitch in and show their gratitude.

Delta Airlines is offering free flights to medical workers who are volunteering in some of the emerging coronavirus hotspots, like Georgia, Michigan and Louisiana.

We are grateful for the heroic efforts of medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19. Delta is offering free flights for medical volunteers to assist in certain significantly impacted regions of the U.S. — Delta (@Delta) March 28, 2020

Eligible medical volunteers interested in the program must contact the state offices of their destinations. The program may be expanded later to California, New York and Washington state.

Monday just happens to be National Doctor’s Day, so Krispy Kreme is kicking off a sweet offer to healthcare workers. The doughnut shop is giving a free dozen to healthcare workers starting Monday, and will do so every Monday until National Workers Week on May 11.

Healthcare workers only need to show an employee badge to take advantage of the free offer.

However, the closures and social distancing guidelines that have been put in place have been tough for everyone, so Taco Bell wants to thank everyone for their cooperation.

TOMORROW you can enjoy a free Doritos® Locos Tacos when you stop by Taco Bell. Let our drive-thru help you get through. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) March 30, 2020

Anyone will get a free Doritos Locos taco Tuesday — making it a true Taco Tuesday — when they come through a Taco Bell drive-thru. There a limit of one taco per person at participating locations. Taco Bell says they will also donate $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end child hunger.